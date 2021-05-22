Police Chief Gordon Ramsay highlights officers good deeds

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay highlighted the good deeds of two officers in a Facebook post Saturday morning.

“Wichita police officers are the best in the USA. They are kind, compassionate, and are doing good things in our community every minute of every day,” said Ramsay. “We feel it’s necessary to highlight their actions from time to time because you wouldn’t hear about officer’s good deeds otherwise.”

According to Chief Ramsays’ Facebook post, Officer Gupilan and Officer Snyder met a 13-year-year old boy whose basketball goal in the street was causing frustration for a neighbor.

The officers were able to resolve the problem and befriended the boy. They learned that he loves basketball but could not afford basketball shoes.

The officers had later received an anonymous donation that allowed them to buy a pair of basketball shoes for the boy. Officer Gupilan and Officer Snyder took the boy out to lunch, where they were able to get to know him better.