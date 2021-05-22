Police Chief Gordon Ramsay highlights officers good deeds

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita Police Department (KSN file photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay highlighted the good deeds of two officers in a Facebook post Saturday morning. 

“Wichita police officers are the best in the USA. They are kind, compassionate, and are doing good things in our community every minute of every day,” said Ramsay. “We feel it’s necessary to highlight their actions from time to time because you wouldn’t hear about officer’s good deeds otherwise.” 

According to Chief Ramsays’ Facebook post, Officer Gupilan and Officer Snyder met a 13-year-year old boy whose basketball goal in the street was causing frustration for a neighbor. 

The officers were able to resolve the problem and befriended the boy. They learned that he loves basketball but could not afford basketball shoes. 

The officers had later received an anonymous donation that allowed them to buy a pair of basketball shoes for the boy. Officer Gupilan and Officer Snyder took the boy out to lunch, where they were able to get to know him better. 

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories