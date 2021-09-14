Police chief’s wife confronts Marysville’s council after he’s fired

Jada Ackerman holds up a quarter to the Marysville City Council, saying there are two sides to an unspecified situation that cost her husband his job as the town’s police chief. (Courtesy Photo/City of Marysville)

MARYSVILLE (KSNT) – The Marysville Police Department chief has lost his job, and his wife alongside multiple others confronted the city council Monday over his departure.

A spokesperson for the City of Marysville could not provide details on why former MPD Chief Todd Ackerman was removed from his position, but did confirm to KSNT News he has not been arrested.

During the Monday city council meeting, a recording shows multiple people took the podium to discuss the police chief’s removal including Todd’s wife, Jada Ackerman. She held up a quarter to make an analogy about there being two sides to an unspecified situation that cost her husband his job, and invited the council to ask her about what really happened.

“Maybe some of you are questioning if I’m being honest. Fact is, you can see one side right? … What if the people that elected you to your position want you to question me, to see the other side, to take a look? … The truth is, the seats that you hold belong to them, they don’t belong to you. The decisions that you make in those seats should represent what they want.”

As she leaves the podium, the audience at the meeting applauds her. Watch public comment begin over Ackerman’s removal in the meeting recording below:

Another man approaches the podium and reads a letter from Ackerman’s son, Noah, who said he is “devastated” over what happened to his father.

“… Today I’m not proud to call this place my home. To see people wanting to take away a community-leading figure like my father is gut-wrenching … This town’s rightful chief of police is the most upfront, honest and trustworthy man I have ever met, and if some of you up there were half the man he is, I would not have to write this letter today.” Noah Ackerman

The man reading Noah’s letter, Tyson Anderson, made comments of his own that further implied the chief was removed from his position.

“I’m embarrassed and dumbfounded at the actions taken to remove Chief Ackerman from his position on Friday, Sept. 3, with absolutely no reason or just cause given,” Anderson said. “It is your job as city council to do what is in the best interest of the community, and allowing one individual to have sole power to fire who he wants certainly is not in the best interest of the community.”

An attorney for Todd Ackerman later told KSNT News a different date that the chief was terminated, that being Sept. 9. Anderson hinted the city council was “manipulated” by the city administrator in firing Ackerman, and that the possibility of a wrongful termination lawsuit over his removal could economically hurt Marysville. His comments were again met with applause from the audience.

The city council did not respond immediately in any way to Ackerman’s wife, Anderson or the letter from the former chief’s son at the meeting. At least fifteen other members of the audience also spoke at the podium in support of Ackerman. When one woman in the audience directly asked the city council what Ackerman did to be removed, a member responded that they can’t comment.

KSNT News is working to find out more about what happened in Ackerman’s removal as police chief.