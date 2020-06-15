Breaking News
Police confirm that body found near Haysville is missing woman Savannah Schneider

Police confirm that body found near Haysville is Savannah Schneider

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Savannah Schneider (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have confirmed that a body found has been identified as 23-year-old Savannah Schneider.

Officials say a search team was looking for her when they found the body a few miles away from where her cell phone last pinged.

Schenider was last seen alive May 31 at her home in the 10300 block of West Alamo.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this case, please call WPD detectives at (316) 268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111

Right now, officials aren’t confirming her cause of death.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories