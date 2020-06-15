Police confirm that body found near Haysville is Savannah Schneider

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have confirmed that a body found has been identified as 23-year-old Savannah Schneider.

Officials say a search team was looking for her when they found the body a few miles away from where her cell phone last pinged.

Schenider was last seen alive May 31 at her home in the 10300 block of West Alamo.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this case, please call WPD detectives at (316) 268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111

Right now, officials aren’t confirming her cause of death.

