Police departments across the state continue looking for recruits

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many police departments are currently training a new batch of recruits, including the Wichita Police Department.

On Friday, WPD shared a tweet saying they only have a few slots remaining for the written test portion for police recruits.

“We had a staffing study that was done a few years ago so we’re still fulfilling that,” said WPD Sgt. Jeremy Vogel. “And also, we’re growing the department so we’re bringing on additional officers.”

So far this year, WPD has received 302 applicants from people wanting to join the force. Sgt. Vogel says they are expecting between 650 to 700 by the end of the year.

Unlike some police departments having issues filling positions, WPD says its lucky to be the largest police department in the state.

“When it comes to recruiting efforts,” Sgt. Vogel added. “We know what the amount of applicant rooms that come in we are really able to go through to really narrow it down so when we start another academy class we’re able to get the best and the brightest that came through the application series.”

Out in western Kansas, Garden City PD says its issue isn’t finding applicants.

“We’re getting the applicants, maybe it’s just not all the quality we’re getting,” Capt. Randy Ralston explained.

Capt. Ralston did say he believes there some very talented recruits in their current class, plus they are working with several already certified police officers preparing to transfer over to GCPD.

Capt. Ralston says GCPD doesn’t have many hiring problems due to the current climate toward police, but the perception of police does matter when getting recruits.

“It plays a role in people, you know? It’s a calling to do this job and sometimes it’s tough and now with sometimes the climate it’s making it a little harder,” he said.