Police: Driving practice ends with crash into Garden City apartment, 5 injuries

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A driver crashed into an apartment in Garden City Tuesday night, injuring the driver and four people in the apartment.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash at 305 W. Mary Street. They were told an SUV hit an apartment and people were trapped in the vehicle and the apartment.

Officers say the driver of the SUV, Tembeya Bukima, 58, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be rescued by the Garden City Fire Department.

Firefighters also had to help rescue the four people inside of the apartment, who had been struck by the vehicle: Adieunel Lubenoit, 38, Heleine DervisLubenoit, 30, a 4-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy.

It took four ambulances to take the five people to St. Catherine Hospital. The five were treated for minor injuries and released.

The Garden City Police Department says its investigation revealed that Bukima was allegedly practicing how to drive. Investigators say he drove through the complex and made a turn in front of an apartment. They say he continued turning and then sped up, hitting two vehicles in the parking lot before hitting the apartment.

Police say the apartment is no longer safe to live in. Damage is estimated at $10,000.

