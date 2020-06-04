Wichita Police: DUI suspect had drugs and weapon in vehicle

Live Now
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police officers who were patrolling an area that has been the site of civil unrest in recent days say they caught a man who was driving under the influence.

The police department says officers were proactively patrolling the area near 21st and Arkansas, around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, when they saw Dylan Yohe, 23, driving a pickup in the area.

The officers say they knew Yohe had a revoked driver’s license so they pulled him over at Franklin and Nims.

Police say that officers found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, an open liquor bottle, and a knife in the truck.

They booked Yohe on suspicion of DUI, driving while revoked, transport open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and an aggravated weapons violation.

Police say they will present the case to the district attorney’s office when they are finished with the investigation.

