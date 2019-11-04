Police: Fetus found along a sandbar in Arkansas River

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Wichita Police Department (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a fetus was discovered in a box on Sunday in south Wichita.

It happened at about 4:45 p.m. near Skinner and Greenway.

Police said a 57-year-old woman found the box with bloody material and a fetus inside. The fetus is presumed to be 10 weeks or younger. The coroner will try to determine the age of the fetus.

Police said the investigation will continue after they receive the coroner’s report.

“We don’t believe it will be criminal,” said Capt. Brent Allred, Wichita Police Department. “This is a unique situation. We usually don’t see these, but we will go from there.”

If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call detectives at (316) 268-4407.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories