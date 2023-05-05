DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — It has been almost two weeks since a fiery crash at a Derby QuikTrip killed a 3-year-old girl. KSN News contacted the Derby Police Department to see if there was any update on the investigation.

It was Monday, April 24, that police say a vehicle on Meadowlark left the street and went into the QuikTrip parking lot, striking a car that was being filled with gas. The gas pump was knocked over, causing a significant explosion.

Three-year-old Harper Ivy was in the car that was being filled with gas. She died from her injuries. Her mother, 31-year-old Stephanie Corey, was severely injured and remains hospitalized.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed survived. On Friday, Deputy Chief Brandon Russell told KSN News that the driver is a 61-year-old man from Derby. Russell said investigators are still trying to determine if the man had a medical condition that may have led to the crash.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Ivy family. It has raised almost $85,000 so far, with a goal of $100,000.