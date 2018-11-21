Local

Police: Hoisington man arrested with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child

Posted: Nov 21, 2018 08:47 AM CST

Updated: Nov 21, 2018 11:30 AM CST

HOISINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) - Hoisington police said a man has been arrested with numerous counts of sexual exploitation of a child. 

The investigation is regarding four separate cases. 

According to police, the investigation began Nov. 7. Zachary Mulneix was arrested on suspicion of the crimes. 

Police said the crimes include three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child, six counts of sexual exploitation of a child, six counts of electronic solicitation, and sale of cigarettes or tobacco products to a minor.

Police said it involved children in the Hoisington area. A parent alerted police.

His bond, for the four separate cases, totals $1.3 million.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center