Police: Hoisington man arrested with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child
HOISINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) - Hoisington police said a man has been arrested with numerous counts of sexual exploitation of a child.
The investigation is regarding four separate cases.
According to police, the investigation began Nov. 7. Zachary Mulneix was arrested on suspicion of the crimes.
Police said the crimes include three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child, six counts of sexual exploitation of a child, six counts of electronic solicitation, and sale of cigarettes or tobacco products to a minor.
Police said it involved children in the Hoisington area. A parent alerted police.
His bond, for the four separate cases, totals $1.3 million.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Illuminations kicks off at Botanica Friday night
- City of Wichita announces Thanksgiving closings,...
- Be wary of thieves during busy shopping season
- 3 men ordered to stand trial in double homicide...
- Homeless man pleads guilty to robbing Topeka...
National / World
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Americans, Canadians are warned not to eat...
- Isolated tribesmen kill American on remote...
- Light rain falling in N California could hurt...
- Genital mutilation charges dismissed in...
- Trump thanks Saudis after defying calls to...