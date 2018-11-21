Police: Hoisington man arrested with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child

HOISINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) - Hoisington police said a man has been arrested with numerous counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The investigation is regarding four separate cases.

According to police, the investigation began Nov. 7. Zachary Mulneix was arrested on suspicion of the crimes.

Police said the crimes include three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child, six counts of sexual exploitation of a child, six counts of electronic solicitation, and sale of cigarettes or tobacco products to a minor.

Police said it involved children in the Hoisington area. A parent alerted police.

His bond, for the four separate cases, totals $1.3 million.

