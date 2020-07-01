Police: Homicide ruled out in Savannah Schneider’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have ruled out homicide in the death of 23-year-old Savannah Schneider. Her body was found near Haysville on June 13.

Schenider was last seen alive May 31 at her home in the 10300 block of West Alamo.

Police said through an investigation, they learned Schneider took a Lyft ride to a location on South Meridian. Through phone records and information, police said she walked or wandered around the property for a two-hour period after that for about three miles. Police said had an eyesight disability, and there were dark conditions that evening.

“After preliminary results from the autopsy, she has no traumatic injury to her body whatsoever which rules out homicide,” said Capt. Jason Stephens, Wichita Police Department. “At the site where her body was located, there was no indication there was any other type of assault or theft. Her purse and personal belongings were still there with her.”

Police are still waiting on toxicology results in that case so they can make a final conclusion.

As for the death of Shalan Niccole Gannon, that case is being investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

“I want to reiterate the fact that the unfortunate deaths of Savannah Schneider and Shalan Gannon are not connected. There is no serial killer or danger to the public in relation to their death investigations,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

