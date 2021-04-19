Police: Hutchinson man reportedly tosses chihuahua to its death

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of Reno County Sheriff’s Office

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson Police announced Monday that on Saturday around 7:25 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance call in the 600 block E 4th St. According to police, a 22-year-old female reported having an argument with her roommate of several weeks in refence to the “household manner” of her chihuahua. 

Hutchinson Police stated that sometime during the argument, the male roommate identified as 24-year-old Aaron Woods reportedly threw the dog outside the front door. The dog died on the scene. Woods has been arrested for cruelty to animals. 

Hutchinson Police said a detective has been assigned the case to determine if the circumstances arise to the threshold of felony cruelty to animals.  It is possible that the case will be dismissed during the investigation, but charges will be refiled after the conclusion of the detective’s investigation.

