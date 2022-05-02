WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has released the name of a man whose body was found in west Wichita early Sunday.

Officers got the report of a man down in the 7900 block of West Cottontail just after 2 a.m.

They responded and found the body of 49-year-old Kurt Krueger. There is no word yet on the cause of death.

Police say their investigation revealed that Krueger was walking in the neighborhood where he lives approximately 20 to 30 minutes before his body was found.

Investigators have released a photo of a car. They want information about the vehicle and the driver.

The Wichita Police Department is seeking information about this car and its driver, May 2, 2022. (Photo provided by WPD)

If you recognize the car or know who drives it, call detectives at 316-350-3686. Or, you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.