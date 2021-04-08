Police identify 19-year-old man killed in Pottawatomie County car crash Wednesday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 19-year-old St. Marys man died in a car crash on U.S. Highway 24 about a mile east of Onaga Road in Pottawatomie County. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said 19-year-old Phillip Harrison was driving his Toyota Camry westbound on U.S. Highway 24 when his vehicle went off of the roadway and overcorrected. His Camry slid sideways into the eastbound lane and was struck by a Dodge Ram driven by a 31-year-old man.

Harrison was taken to Wamego Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The 31-year-old driver of the pickup was also transported to the hospital for a minor injury.

Both were wearing their seatbelts according to the KHP report.