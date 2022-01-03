Police identify Kansas City man killed in hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police have released the name of a pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday.

Kansas City police said Saturday that 60-year-old Jeffrey Moore of Kansas City died after he was struck by a car around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 10500 block of East 42nd Street in eastern Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that police continue searching for a Nissan Sentra that may have damage to the front driver’s side, based on evidence left at the scene.