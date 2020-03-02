Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department identified a man who died in a crash Friday night.

Jeremy Wohlford, 45, was killed in a crash a 13th and Maize Road. When police arrived, they found him in the roadway with critical injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Wichita police say preliminary information has revealed that Wohoford was traveling south on Maize when he lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected. Police said speed is believed to be a factor. There were no other injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

