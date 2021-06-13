Police identify victim in Saturday’s deadly hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department identified 43-year-old Matthew

Golden of Wichita as the victim of Saturday night’s fatal hit-and-run.

Police say the incident happened just before midnight near the 3400 block of S. Hydraulic. Officers reported seeing two motorcycles involved in a crash. The officers stopped to tend to the riders and requested assistance from EMS. Golden was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other rider, a 36-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through the investigation, officers learned that the motorcycles were traveling northbound on Hydraulic when they attempted to go around a vehicle that was also moving northbound on Hydraulic. As they tried to do so, one of the motorcycles made contact with the car, which caused both motorcycles to crash. The other involved vehicle left the scene.