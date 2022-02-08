WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police have identified a woman whose body was found in the 600 block of N. West Street last week. They say she was 47-year-old Angela Degraffenreid of Wichita.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, officers responded to a check welfare call behind a business on West Street. That is when they found her body.

Her death happened on the same day that some bitterly cold temperatures moved into the area. The high was around 25 degrees at midnight and kept going down from there. At noon the temperature was 19 degrees.

Police have not said if the weather is to blame. They say the cause of death remains under investigation, but they do not suspect foul play.