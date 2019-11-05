TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a woman found dead under “suspicious circumstances” in a natural-gas filled Topeka home was a Shawnee County Department of Corrections employee.
Police identified the woman Monday as 36-year-old Brandi Prchal. Her cause of death is under investigation.
Police said previously that officials investigating reports of a gas leak in a central Topeka home found her dead inside the home. Medics took another person found in the house to a hospital in serious condition. That person’s name hasn’t been released.
Police have released no details about what at the scene was considered suspicious.
LATEST STORIES:
- BIKER DAD: 12-year-old beats cancer, rides with biker club to celebrate
- Hero officer pulls 2 people from burning car in Spring Hill
- FAA considering plan to require anti-overdose drugs on airlines
- Police identify woman found in gas-filled Topeka home
- Deputies respond to report of accident in southeast Sedgwick County