WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A standoff near 2nd Street North and Meridian at the 100 block of S. Gordon St., located near downtown Wichita has been resolved, according to the Wichita Police Department.

Wichita police say that a verbal confrontation stemming from a mental health crisis occurred on Thursday just before 4 p.m. Since it was not criminal in nature, no extra details about the negotiations between the police and the person were disclosed.







Officers say that there was a concern that the person suffering from the mental health crisis had a firearm, which prompted the extra police presence.