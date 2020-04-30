Police in standoff with barricaded person in Goodland

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – Goodland police officers are involved in a standoff with a person they believe could be armed.

They are asking residents to avoid the area of the 1500 block of Kansas Avenue.

Neighbors have been evacuated and police have set up a perimeter as they negotiate with a person they say is barricaded.

KSN will update the story as we get more information.

