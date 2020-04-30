GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – Goodland police officers are involved in a standoff with a person they believe could be armed.
They are asking residents to avoid the area of the 1500 block of Kansas Avenue.
Neighbors have been evacuated and police have set up a perimeter as they negotiate with a person they say is barricaded.
KSN will update the story as we get more information.
LOCATION:
LATEST STORIES:
- Taylor’s Forecast: Temps climb until a cold front this weekend
- $260,000 Super Kansas Cash jackpot hit in south-central Kansas
- A closer look: 7 states with “no shelter in place order” overview
- Police in standoff with barricaded person in Goodland
- Families turned away from storm shelter due to COVID-19