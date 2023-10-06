WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has blocked off the 200 block of S. Poplar near Douglas and Grove.

Police say around 10:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area in reference to a suspicious character with a weapon. Witnesses told police there was an agitated man on his property and he was swinging a machete in “a very violent manner.”

Police say the man was making threats to hurt someone inside the house. There was also a 2-month-old child inside the home.

Officers on scene setup a perimeter around the house and negotiators were called to try to establish communication with the man. Comcare was also called to the scene because it was possibly a mental health issue.

Negotiators were not able to contact the man, so the SWAT team was called in. The SWAT team was able to peacefully get the man outside of the house.

Wichita East High is near the area. At 1 p.m., a school district spokesperson said the school was briefly on lockout, but the lockout had ended.

The WPD asks people living in the 200 block of S. Poplar to shelter in Place.

“The situation is stable, but we are asking people to please avoid the area while officers are working the scene,” police said on social media.

