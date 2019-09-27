Police investigate a car crash on West and Taft

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Wichita Police Department are investigating a car crash that took place on West and Taft.

Police say that a 28-year-old male was driving a white Jeep going north bound on West St. while a 32-year-old female was driving a maroon Lincoln Navigator turning east onto Taft when both vehicles crashed into each other.

A third vehicle facing eastbound was also hit by the Navigator during the collision in the intersection.

WPD was telling KSN that three people in the maroon Navigator were transported to the hospital two of which sustained critical injuries and the other victim sustaining serious injuries.

Police are still gathering information from witnesses and video from nearby businesses to conclude the investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories