Police investigate a car crash on West and Taft

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Wichita Police Department are investigating a car crash that took place on West and Taft.

Police say that a 28-year-old male was driving a white Jeep going north bound on West St. while a 32-year-old female was driving a maroon Lincoln Navigator turning east onto Taft when both vehicles crashed into each other.

A third vehicle facing eastbound was also hit by the Navigator during the collision in the intersection.

WPD was telling KSN that three people in the maroon Navigator were transported to the hospital two of which sustained critical injuries and the other victim sustaining serious injuries.

Police are still gathering information from witnesses and video from nearby businesses to conclude the investigation.

