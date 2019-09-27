Police investigate an incident that happened in the Hutchison area

HUTCHISON, Kan. (KSNW)– The Hutchison Police Department is asking help from the community to identify a man that startled a student getting off of a school bus.

The incident occurred on Sept. 24 at approximately 3:40 p.m.

The Hutchison Police Department says there is no direct evidence indicating the man was committing any criminal offenses or had any harmful intent in the community other than peddling door to door without a permit.

The Police Department says they are following this investigation to ensure the safety of their residents.

The Police Department is asking that if any residents had direct contact with the man within the last week soliciting sales, for them to call Detective Sack at (620)-694-2822.

