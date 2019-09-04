Police investigate loose zoo monkey

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Several calls about a monkey on the loose has officers investigating.

“There was a monkey, just sitting on the side of the road,” said Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis

On Tuesday morning, zoo officials got a call from officers about a monkey that was loose in the streets of Dodge City.

“We found out when they called. Our head zookeeper had been here the night before, and when she left, all monkeys were accounted for,” said Dodge City PIO Abbey Martin.

Officials say they didn’t know their monkey, named Pickett, was gone because it happened before zookeepers showed up that morning for work.

Officers say they are still investigating whether it was due to bad fencing or intentional actions.

“We’re still investigating to try and determine how the monkey got out of the enclosure,” said Chief Francis. “Whether it was on his own or through some other persons’ intentional act.”

Zoo officials plan to add cameras after this event, so they know exactly how things like this could happen.

“We are looking into further security measures with cameras and that sort of item so that we can see more of what happens around this area,” said Martin.

Zoo officials are happy for Pickett’s return but are a little surprised this happened.

“We don’t believe he would leave the troop, as he’s never known anything else,” said Martin.

The monkey that escaped is back in the zoo, but one other monkey has an injury to its leg and will stay at the vet until fully healed.

Dodge City police are asking if you know anything about what happened, to call their office at (620) 225-8126 or submit an anonymous tip by texting text DCPD and your tip to 847411.

