WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a man’s death in central Wichita. Authorities responded to the call just after 9 a.m. near 9th and Ash.

A passerby found a man on the ground near a church in the area. So far, police are not releasing how the man died.

The call was dispatched by 911 as a shooting, but police haven’t said how the man died.

Look for updates on KSN News at noon and on KSN.com throughout the day.