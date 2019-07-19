Police investigating concerning calls to local real estate group

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A scare in the local real estate community has one group speaking up. They say they have received some concerning phone calls and want others to be aware.

Keller Williams Signature Partners says it reported the calls to officers as soon as they believed something was off. Wichita police tell us they have a suspect, and this is being investigated.

At Keller Williams Realty, receptionists answer hundreds of calls from interested clients. Some recent calls have staff on guard.

“Didn’t make me feel too good, we’ve already told you they’d call you back and 10 minutes, later you call again,” said one receptionist.

This receptionist, who is not sharing her name for her safety, says since June 28, a man has called the office more than once a day. She says what’s alarming is his request for a female agent and what he wants her to do.

“She told me about the phone call and that he requested her what to wear and was very creepy about it,” said the receptionist.

Agent Kim Bischler says she’s been in dangerous situations.

“I’ve had people hop in my car, I’ve walked into homes and people have been in the home, it was supposed to be a vacant property,” said Kim Bischler, realtor.

She says it’s why they have systems in place to ensure the staff is safe.

“We don’t park in your driveway, that is a way that we can get locked in, so we take small precautionary steps, make sure our calendar is shareable,” said Bischler.

Bischler says they also take self defense classes and ask clients for personal information to make sure everything adds up.

“They’re like family here, and we protect each other, and I would never send one of our agents out into that risk,” said the receptionist.

Wichita police says the potential for danger is out there for any business, and if you notice anything suspicious, you should call 911.