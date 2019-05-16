Police investigating possible rape of 91-year-old woman at nursing facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating the possible rape of a 91-year-old woman at a nursing facility.

It happened in the 5800 block of West 8th at Sandpiper Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

A staff member called police around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday after the woman reported being raped.

According to the Sandpiper Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, the allegation of abuse made by one female resident against another female resident.

Police said the investigation is active, and no suspect is in custody.

Here is the statement Sandpiper Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center sent to KSN News.