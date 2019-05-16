Police investigating possible rape of 91-year-old woman at nursing facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating the possible rape of a 91-year-old woman at a nursing facility.
It happened in the 5800 block of West 8th at Sandpiper Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
A staff member called police around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday after the woman reported being raped.
According to the Sandpiper Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, the allegation of abuse made by one female resident against another female resident.
Police said the investigation is active, and no suspect is in custody.
Here is the statement Sandpiper Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center sent to KSN News.
The staff at Sandpiper Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is dedicated to their residents and works diligently to meet the individual needs of each and every resident. The facility takes any allegation or suspicion of abuse of a resident seriously and follows state and federal rules and regulations governing the reporting of such allegations or suspicions. On the evening of May 15, I was made aware immediately of an allegation of abuse made by one female resident against another female resident. The safety of the residents was secured and an investigation was initiated. State and federal regulations, as well as company policy, require us to notify the police and other state agencies when an allegation has been made. The staff and I hold the residents safety and care as our top priority. We are investigating this incident thoroughly and are working closely with Wichita law enforcement in its investigation.
Danielle Reicks
Administrator
5808 W 8th Street N
Wichita, KS 67212
316.945.3606