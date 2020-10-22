Police investigating possible shooting near Stryker Sports Complex in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a possible shooting call near Stryker Sports Complex Wednesday evening. The call came in shortly before 10 p.m.
Police are currently at the scene of the incident.
This story is developing. KSN has a crew enroute to the scene to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.
