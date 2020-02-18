Police investigating shooting death of 21-year-old Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating the death of 21-year-old Israel Norwood of Wichita.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, officers were working on an unrelated call at Via Christi St. Joseph Hospital when they had contact with Norwood, who was the front seat passenger of gray 2007 Chevy Impala and had a gunshot wound. Norwood later died of his injuries.

Norwood’s 18-year-old brother and 17-year-old brother were also in the car. The 18-year-old brother fled from the hospital on foot and was located by police. Police said both brothers and other family members have been uncooperative with the investigation.

The department is still working to learn what occurred. If you know anything, contact detectives at 268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something Say Hotline at 316-519-2282.

