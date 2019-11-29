Police investigating submerged vehicle near Maize

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating the cause of a submerged vehicle in west Wichita and looking for its driver.

Dispatch confirmed emergency crews were sent on a submerged vehicle call just after noon Friday, behind the Dillon’s Food Store near West Central Avenue and Maize road.

At least one person was initially believed to be inside the vehicle, but police on the scene reported the vehicle as empty.

The identity of the driver and what caused the vehicle to become submerged is unknown.

KSN News will continue to investigate and provide details as more information develops.