Police investigating vandalism at Starlite Drive-In

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a case of vandalism at the Starlite Drive-In.

On Sunday, the owner was alerted by the security system that glass was broken on the property.

“When things like this happen, it’s just kind of discouraging a little bit,” said Blake Smith, owner of Wichita Starlite.

Supporters echo that.

“Absolutely shocked and disappointed,” said James Clendenin, Wichita City Council.

Surveillance photos show a teen pick up a brick and shatter a glass door. Smith said the vandals ripped down a security camera.

KSN is not showing the faces of the teens caught on camera because they are minors, and police have not publicly released the photos in the investigation.

“So, we’re gonna have the cost of the camera and to fix the glass door and what not. I think there’s another little thing on one of the other doors that they might have messed up, as well,” said Smith.

A damper in the hard work put in to save the drive-in when it closed last year.

“They’re destroying more than just some glass in a business or a camera or a door. They’re destroying community pride and that’s the worst thing possible,” said Clendenin.