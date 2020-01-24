Police issue 37 tickets at one of Wichita’s highest crash locations, K-96 and Rock Road

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department issued 37 tickets for running a red light and seven for failure to yield right of way – left turn at K-96 and Rock Road.

The officers conducted the two-hour enforcement on Thursday.

The department said K-96 and Rock is one of the highest locations for crashes in the city.

Police said the violations are often the cause of collisions at the intersection.

LATEST STORIES: