Police issue 37 tickets at one of Wichita’s highest crash locations, K-96 and Rock Road

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department issued 37 tickets for running a red light and seven for failure to yield right of way – left turn at K-96 and Rock Road.
The officers conducted the two-hour enforcement on Thursday.
The department said K-96 and Rock is one of the highest locations for crashes in the city.
Police said the violations are often the cause of collisions at the intersection.
