HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Haysville police issued citations following a fight during a basketball tournament Friday at Haysville West Middle School. It happened around noon.

Haysville Police Chief Jeff Whitfield said two teams got into a fight that involved several players and adults.

The chief said no one was injured, other than a few scratches, but some citations were issued following the fight.

KSN News is working to find out what tournament was being held at the time.