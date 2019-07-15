Union Pacific rail cars derail in Hays

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Police and emergency crews are keeping the public away from an area where a train carrying ethanol has derailed.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of 9th and Milner streets.

Hays train derailment (Courtesy: Mark Thiel)

The Union Pacific Railroad company contacted dispatch to report the derailment.

Three tanker cars carrying ethanol at the rear of the locomotive came to rest on their sides, with no leaks or punctures to the vessel.

Officials say there is no direct hazard to the public, but as a precaution, there have been limited housing evacuations in the immediate area of the derailment.

A 300 foot perimeter has been setup around the accident, but no roads are blocked.

Travelers and other motorists shave been asked to avoid this area and observe all cones, barricades and safety markers.