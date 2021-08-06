Police locate driver responsible for hitting Walt Disney’s Laugh-O-Gram studio in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Police say they found the driver who plowed into the former Laugh-O-Gram studio in Kansas City early Saturday morning.

Investigators said the driver hit the brick building near E. 31st and Troost around 4 a.m. Saturday. They say the driver got out of the car and ran away before officers arrived. Police say he received a citation but did not release his name.

An organization called “Thank You Walt Disney, Inc.” has worked for years to restore and reopen the historic building that was once owned by Walt Disney.

The group thanked supporters after learning about the damage the car caused.

Thank you for the outpouring of support! We will not let a car plowing in to Walt Disney's historic Laugh-O-gram Studio in #KansasCity force our restoration efforts to come to a crashing halt. Learn more and donate here: https://t.co/8bZO1JrlNP pic.twitter.com/qLBztgSZUL — Thank You Walt Disney, Inc. (@TYWaltDisney) August 3, 2021

“We will not let a car plowing in to Walt Disney’s historic Laugh-O-gram Studio in Kansas City force our preservation and restoration efforts to come to a crashing halt,” the group wrote on Facebook.

The group said it continues to accept donations to put toward the restoration efforts.

“As we pick up the debris to, in turn, pick up where renovation plans left off, we encourage you to visit our website and learn more about the importance of the building’s legacy,” the Facebook post said.

The group is working to stabilize the building and turn it into a welcome center with a flex studio and animation museum to honor Disney.