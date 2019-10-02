Police look for man who may be connected to a murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police need help in locating 42-year-old David Pressley.
WPD says that Pressley currently has a Kansas Department of Corrections arrest and detain order. Police want to talk to Pressley in relation to Sunday’s homicide at a bar on the 2300 Block of South Oliver.
According to police, 42-year-old Damario Cooks was killed and another injured during the shooting.
If you know the whereabouts of Pressley please contact police or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.
