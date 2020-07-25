Police look for suspect in hit-and-run crash near Garden City

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Investigators in Finney County are searching for a suspect following a deadly hit-and-run crash early Friday morning.

The accident occurred around 2:45 a.m. Friday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. KHP says 49-year-old Albarran Martin Castro was walking along Highway 83 on the south side of North Pete Smith Road, about 10 miles south of Garden City, when a vehicle struck and killed him.

Castro’s next of kin have been notified.

If you have information on this case, contact Kansas Highway Patrol by calling 785-296-6800 or by calling Kansas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477)

