WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is looking for two people who fled the scene of a crash following a short pursuit in southwest Wichita Monday night.

According to WPD Sergeant JD Summerer, just after 8 p.m., an officer saw a white Chevy blow through the intersection of South Meridian Avenue and West Pawnee Street at speeds of 70-80 MPH.

The officer then tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the Chevy fled. A short pursuit ensued.

“Based on what the infractions were that were seen, the officer made a decision within our policy not to pursue,” said Summerer.

After the short pursuit, Summerer says the Chevy then wrecked out.

Three people ran from the scene, but one was apprehended.

“Three people ran from the vehicle,” said Summerer. “That officer, because they have such a good line of sight from Meridian to West Street, came upon the accident and took one of the people that was running from the vehicle into custody.”

Summerer says the two people left are described as a female wearing a black halter top and a male wearing a white shirt and tan pants.

“If they see somebody that this is not usual, finding someone hiding in your back yard, sitting on your porch waiting for a phone, or you know make a phone call, waiting for someone to pick them up, they got somebody that doesn’t fit, give us, give 911 a call we can come check ’em out,” said Summerer.