Police make arrest in arson at National Beef

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to a fire at National Beef in Liberal Sunday.

The Liberal Police Department and the Liberal Fire Department got the fire call around 12:44 a.m. Sunday. The fire department had it under control after about an hour.

The police department says investigators reviewed surveillance footage to determine what happened. They say the video shows an 18-year-old man in the area before the 911 call.

Police say investigating officers were able to determine that the 18-year-old intentionally set the fire. They have arrested someone on suspicion of aggravated arson. They have not released his name.