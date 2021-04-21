Police make arrest in arson at National Beef

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to a fire at National Beef in Liberal Sunday.

The Liberal Police Department and the Liberal Fire Department got the fire call around 12:44 a.m. Sunday. The fire department had it under control after about an hour.

The police department says investigators reviewed surveillance footage to determine what happened. They say the video shows an 18-year-old man in the area before the 911 call.

Police say investigating officers were able to determine that the 18-year-old intentionally set the fire. They have arrested someone on suspicion of aggravated arson. They have not released his name.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories