WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting Monday night. It happened around 10:20 p.m. at Mt. Vernon and Ellis in south Wichita.

The teen killed was identified as 16-year-old Elrecus Nolan from Wichita.

Wichita police said their investigation revealed that a witness heard several gunshots before he noticed a silver 2002 Ford Taurus slowly rolling westbound on Mt. Vernon, hitting the curb before stopping on the sidewalk. Officers arrived on the scene and located Nolan unconscious and not breathing, with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Officers began providing life-saving efforts until EMS arrived. Nolan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was arrested near Kellogg and Edgemoor. According to jail records, he was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and failure to appear. KSN News does not name suspects until they have been charged.