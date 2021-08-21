Police: Man dies after accidental shooting in Hays

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Officers from the Hays Police Department and deputies from the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the 4500 block of Larned Circle around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. When authorities arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Hays Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. The coroner’s office, detectives from the HPD, and agents from the KBI were called to investigate the incident. The investigation determined that the victim was at home with two other roommates.

One of the victim’s roommates was in the front room preparing to make repairs to a firearm, according to investigators. They also say while the victim’s roommate was handling the firearm, the firearm was discharged, hitting the victim in the head.

The roommates reportedly immediately called 911 and waited on the scene for law enforcement to respond. The initial findings of the investigation are that this was an accidental shooting and that there is no danger to the community.

