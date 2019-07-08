Police: Man dies after fight in Salina McDonald’s parking lot

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salina police say a man died Friday after a fight in a McDonald’s parking lot, though they will not charge the suspect.

Police say Scott McMurray was found unconscious at the 701 S. Broadway fast food location Friday afternoon. Emergency services took him to the Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.

On-scene investigation led officers to understand that a fist fight occurred between McMurray and Austin Ferguson. When Ferguson “landed a punch” to McMurray, McMurray fell to the pavement, which caused him to lose consciousness.

Police say Ferguson stayed on-scene until police arrived. He was questioned and booked into Saline County Jail on Friday evening on suspicions of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Later that day, hospital staff say McMurray’s condition was deteriorating. He was taken to the operating room but was pronounced dead at 10:06 p.m.

The investigation continued during the weekend. Police say “new and reliable information was discovered” that led the Saline County Attorney’s Office and Salina police to release Ferguson without charges Sunday afternoon.

Salina authorities have not revealed what that “new and reliable information” was. Nonetheless, police say the investigation is ongoing.