Police: 2 teens arrested after man found shot to death outside of south Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said two teens were arrested after a man was found shot outside a home in the 1200 block of South Ida.

Police responded just after midnight. A resident called police reporting hearing shots and a body outside.

EMS arrived and they located 22-year-old Gabriel Campos-Torres, who had been shot.  He was pronounced dead.

Police said they arrested 18-year-old Noah Martin of Wichita on suspicion of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. A 16-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police said they located a crime scene at a home on South Laura where Campos-Torres was shot. Investigators also learned of Martin and the 16-year-old’s involvement in the shooting.  === Officers also recovered firearms inside of the home.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

If you have any additional information, please call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

