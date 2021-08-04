Police: Man hit by vehicle in Olathe succumbs to injuries

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police say an Olathe man who was hit by a vehicle in the Kansas City, Kansas, suburb over the weekend has died from his injuries.

Television station KCTV reports that 62-year-old Joseph Miller was hit around 9:40 a.m. Saturday near Old 56 Highway and Parker Street. Paramedics rushed Miller to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Police said Tuesday that Miller had died from his injuries.

Investigators say the driver involved in the crash stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed in Miller’s death.

