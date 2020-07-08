Police: Man injured by fireworks mortar early Wednesday in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 29-year-old man was transported to the hospital and treated following a fireworks incident early Wednesday.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. Officers arrived at an apartment complex on West 33rd Street and found a man who was burned from a mortar that was shot at him.

Police said the man was driving in the 3000 block of North Arkansas with his windows down. He reported that a fireworks mortar was fired into the vehicle, landed on him, and exploded. He then observed two unknown males in their teens or 20s running across Arkansas to an unknown location.

Police said there has been no arrests and the case is under investigation.

If anyone has information, they may contact WPD Investigations at (316) 268-4407. They may also call the See Something, Say Something Hotline at (316) 519-2282, or they may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (316) 267-2111.

