Police: Man kidnapped woman, made her dance at strip club

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police-lights-file_272151

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) – An Oklahoma man is accused of abducting a woman and forcing her to dance at a Kansas strip club, then taking the money she earned at the club. Gary Ballard of Tulsa is charged with aggravated human trafficking and aggravated kidnapping.

The 23-year-old victim was reported missing from Coweta, Oklahoma, three weeks ago.

Authorities say Ballard repeatedly hurt her and drove her to Cherokee County, Kansas, in the state’s southeastern corner.

Detectives got a tip that the woman might be in Cherokee County. A news release says they found her Thursday night at a strip club.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories