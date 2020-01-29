Police: Man uses vehicle as a weapon in Wichita domestic violence case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police say a Wichita man used his vehicle as a weapon against his wife, children, other relatives and police late Tuesday night.

The Wichita Police Department says Samuel Higgins, 36, rammed his vehicle into a home, into another vehicle, tried to run over a couple of relatives, and tried to injure a police officer.

Officers got the call of a domestic violence disturbance at a home in the 1100 block of South Hiram around 10 p.m.

When they arrived, they were told that Higgins had driven his 2000 Ford Taurus into the home. Six people, including his wife and two of his children, were in the home. They were not hurt, just frightened.

Shortly after that, someone reported shots fired in the 2600 block of South Larkin. Police responded and talked to a man and woman who are related to Higgins.

They said they were leaving their home to drive to the South Hiram address when Higgins tried to back over them with his car. The man said he fired a handgun at Higgins’ car and Higgins drove away.

Police say Higgins then drove back to Hiram and rammed his car into a Jeep owned by one of the people in the home.

An officer who was on the scene ordered Higgins to get out of the car. The officer says Higgins refused and hit the officer, reversed the car and then dragged the officer.

The officer got into the driver’s side of the car, but police say Higgins put the car in drive and drove toward a utility pole.

The officer managed to steer the vehicle away from the pole and the car got stuck on a curb.

Other officers arrived. They say Higgins continued to resist arrest. They used a Taser on him and finally got him into custody.

Police say Higgins was the only person injured in these incidents. EMS checked him for minor injuries due to the use of the Taser.

Higgins was booked into the Sedgwick County jail on suspicion of a number of charges, including:

9 counts of aggravated assault

2 counts of criminal damage to property

1 count of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon

1 count of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, intent with a motor vehicle

1 count of battery of a law enforcement officer

1 count of DUI

1 count of interfering with a law enforcement officer

Detectives are still investigating all the incidents. When they are finished, they will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

LATEST STORIES: