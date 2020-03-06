Police: Missing Kansas child sleepwalked to another house

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – The parents of a 7-year-old boy called police this morning when they could not find him in their Ellsworth home.

The parents last saw the child at 9:30 p.m. Thursday as they were all going to sleep. When they woke up at 5:30 a.m. Friday, the boy was no longer in his bed and was not in the home.

Parents told police the child has a history of sleepwalking but has never left the house before.

Police Chief Emil Halfhill says officers started searching the area and found the child about 30 minutes later safe inside another home.

The Ellsworth Police Department was assisted by the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, Ellsworth Fire Department, Ellsworth EMS and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

