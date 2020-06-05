Police: Motorcyclist killed after crashing into building

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say a man has died after crashing his motorcycle into a building.
Police say in a news release that the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Police say an initial investigation showed the man was eastbound on a city street when he left the roadway and crashed into the building.
Police have not released the name of the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
