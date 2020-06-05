Police: Motorcyclist killed after crashing into building

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say a man has died after crashing his motorcycle into a building.

Police say in a news release that the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Police say an initial investigation showed the man was eastbound on a city street when he left the roadway and crashed into the building.

Police have not released the name of the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories