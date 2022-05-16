WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has released the names of the two people who died in separate but related crashes on Kellogg Saturday morning. Both crashes were in the eastbound lanes between Armour and Woodlawn.

The WPD said Justin “Gnome” Cunningham, 38, of Andover, died in a crash shortly before 2 a.m. Then, as police were wrapping up their investigation of that crash and started to reopen Kellogg around 9:30 a.m., motorcyclist Adam Higgins, 40, of Hutchinson, died in a crash.

Police say it all started when a silver SUV headed east on Kellogg lost control and struck the median near Armour. The SUV rolled, injuring the 48-year-old woman who was driving. Police say the 28-year-old man in the passenger seat was unharmed.

A 19-year-old woman saw the SUV on its top and went to help. As she was trying to render aid and before officers could close the road, police say a motorcycle hit her and then hit the SUV. Cunningham was driving the bike. He died at the scene.

The 19-year-old woman has critical injuries. In addition, a 44-year-old woman on the motorcycle and the woman driving the SUV have serious injuries.

The road remained closed as police investigated. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., officers reopened the road.

The WPD said Higgins was in the lane for the off-ramp to Woodlawn when he saw Kellogg reopen. Police say he changed lanes into the outside lane of Kellogg and hit the front passenger side of a black pickup. Higgins was ejected, landed underneath the truck and was run over.

Higgins had critical injuries and died at a hospital.

Police say both crashes are still under investigation.